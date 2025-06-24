4 timeless animation classics by Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki, the legendary Japanese animator and filmmaker, has directed a number of animated gems that stole the hearts of audiences the world over. His films are characterized by whimsical narratives, elaborate animation, and profound themes. Here, we take a look at four of his most iconic films, each of them a testament to his genius. They reflect Miyazaki's artistry yet touch on humanity.

Magical adventure 'Spirited Away': A journey to the unknown Spirited Away is one of Miyazaki's most acclaimed films. It revolves around a young girl, Chihiro, who ends up in a mysterious world of spirits and magical beings. The film is a stunning exploration of identity and transformation as Chihiro traverses through this strange world to save her parents. Released in 2001, it was the highest-grossing film in Japanese history at the time, grossing over $395 million worldwide.

Whimsical companionship 'My Neighbor Totoro': A tale of friendship My Neighbor Totoro is a heartwarming story of two sisters who move to the countryside and meet friendly forest spirits. The film is loved for its gentle narrative and charming characters, especially Totoro himself. Released in 1988, it has become the iconic symbol of Studio Ghibli, and continues to be adored by audiences for its depiction of childhood wonder and friendship.

Epic conflict 'Princess Mononoke': Nature vs industry In Princess Mononoke, Miyazaki weaves an epic story set in medieval Japan where humans battle nature's guardians. The protagonist Ashitaka gets caught in this conflict as he attempts to find a balance between industrial progress and environmental preservation. Released in 1997, it was lauded for its complex characters and stunning animation while earning millions worldwide.