Shefali Jariwala's friend details her last moments before untimely death
What's the story
The sudden demise of actor Shefali Jariwala (42) has left the industry and her fans in shock. Her close friend Pooja Ghai recently shared details about Jariwala's health and final moments, revealing that she had an IV drip the night before her death. Speaking to Vivek Lalwani, Ghai said Jariwala was health-conscious and always took care of herself effortlessly.
Details
'She had regular dinner and then she asked...'
When asked about the cause of Jariwala's death, Ghai said, "What happened exactly, that we'll know only after the post-mortem." She added that Jariwala had a Satyanarayan pooja at home a day before her death. Ghai detailed, "She had regular dinner and then she asked Parag (Tyagi, Jariwala's husband) to walk the dog. The moment he went down, the helper at home called him and said 'Didi ki tabiyat theek nahi hai (Shefali is not feeling well).'"
Hospitalization
How Tyagi found Jariwala
Ghai further added how Jariwala's husband, actor Tyagi, found her unresponsive. "Parag said that the pulse was still on, her eyes were not opening and she just had dead weight to her body." "So he realised that something was definitely wrong and he took her to the hospital, but apparently when she was brought to the hospital, she was already dead."
Investigation
Ghai explains the IV drip
Ghai also revealed that Jariwala used to take Vitamin C IV drips and had one on the night of her death. Defending the use of IV drips, Ghai said it wasn't unsafe and was very common in Dubai. Her untimely demise has left fans and colleagues in shock, with Bollywood celebrities expressing their condolences on social media.
Investigation
Jariwala's last rites were held on Saturday
On Friday night (June 27), Tyagi rushed Jariwala to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival. While initial reports suggested the actor died of cardiac arrest, the exact cause of death is still unknown. Police investigations have ruled out foul play and are treating it as an accidental death, with preliminary findings indicating a sudden drop in blood pressure. Her last rites were held on Saturday.