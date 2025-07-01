Shefali Jariwala's friend details her last moments before untimely death

The sudden demise of actor Shefali Jariwala (42) has left the industry and her fans in shock. Her close friend Pooja Ghai recently shared details about Jariwala's health and final moments, revealing that she had an IV drip the night before her death. Speaking to Vivek Lalwani, Ghai said Jariwala was health-conscious and always took care of herself effortlessly.

Details 'She had regular dinner and then she asked...' When asked about the cause of Jariwala's death, Ghai said, "What happened exactly, that we'll know only after the post-mortem." She added that Jariwala had a Satyanarayan pooja at home a day before her death. Ghai detailed, "She had regular dinner and then she asked Parag (Tyagi, Jariwala's husband) to walk the dog. The moment he went down, the helper at home called him and said 'Didi ki tabiyat theek nahi hai (Shefali is not feeling well).'"

Hospitalization How Tyagi found Jariwala Ghai further added how Jariwala's husband, actor Tyagi, found her unresponsive. "Parag said that the pulse was still on, her eyes were not opening and she just had dead weight to her body." "So he realised that something was definitely wrong and he took her to the hospital, but apparently when she was brought to the hospital, she was already dead."

Investigation Ghai explains the IV drip Ghai also revealed that Jariwala used to take Vitamin C IV drips and had one on the night of her death. Defending the use of IV drips, Ghai said it wasn't unsafe and was very common in Dubai. Her untimely demise has left fans and colleagues in shock, with Bollywood celebrities expressing their condolences on social media.