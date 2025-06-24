'Great destination...': Kajol addresses 'haunted' remark about Ramoji Film City

Bollywood actor Kajol recently faced fallout for calling Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad "haunted" during a promotional interview for her upcoming horror film, Maa. In response to the criticism, she took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to clarify her statement. "I wish to address my earlier remark about Ramoji Film City in the context of promoting my film MAA," she wrote.

Clarification 'I have always found it to be very professional environment' Kajol emphasized her positive experiences at Ramoji Film City in her statement. "I have filmed multiple projects at Ramoji Film City and stayed there many times over the years." "I have always found it to be a very professional environment for filmmaking and I have seen so many tourists enjoying themselves." "It's a great destination and absolutely safe for families and children," she added.

Background What exactly happened? Kajol's initial statement about Ramoji Film City being "haunted" had sparked controversy. In a recent interview with Galatta India, she admitted to experiencing negative energies at various filming locations. She told the interviewer that Ramoji Film City was one of the "most haunted places in the world" but she was lucky because she never saw anything there. Her answer did not sit well with a section of people who criticized her, drawing backlash.