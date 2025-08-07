Karan Aujla, Honey Singh summoned over misogynistic songs Entertainment Aug 07, 2025

Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Honey Singh have both been summoned by the Punjab State Women's Commission for their latest tracks, "MF Gabhru" and "Millennium."

The commission says these songs promote misogyny, and the Punjab DGP has been asked to investigate.

Both artists are set to appear before the commission on August 11.