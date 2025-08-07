Next Article
Karan Aujla, Honey Singh summoned over misogynistic songs
Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Honey Singh have both been summoned by the Punjab State Women's Commission for their latest tracks, "MF Gabhru" and "Millennium."
The commission says these songs promote misogyny, and the Punjab DGP has been asked to investigate.
Both artists are set to appear before the commission on August 11.
'MF Gabhru' has drawn criticism for its portrayal of women
"MF Gabhru" has already racked up 3 million YouTube views but is drawing criticism for its portrayal of women.
This comes as part of a bigger conversation about how Punjabi music treats women, with more eyes now on what artists are saying in their songs.