Models call out exploitation in India's fashion industry; see here

In a recent Instagram post , professional model Roshni Sharma has highlighted the grim economic conditions that many models face in India. She pointed out that rates for modeling in India "are crazily low," which has sparked widespread debate. "Fashion week rates for pool models should start at ₹40K a day with travel and stay included." "If you are someone with experience and have walked a lot, please don't feel insecure and ask for a better budget."

Details Teajay Gil backs Sharma's claims Sharma added, "The brand that you walk for are making hundred times the amount you get paid when you walk for them." Her appeal has been met with a wave of support from other models who have shared their own experiences of exploitation and underpayment. One such voice is Teajay Gil, a 27-year-old model with nine years in the industry. He revealed to NDTV that male models are often booked for as low as ₹6,000-₹7,000 per show.

Exploitation Gil on 'middleman exploitation' Gil further revealed that some show directors even boast to clients about how little they paid a model. "In reality, the rate should be between ₹15,000 and ₹35,000 for men and ₹20,000 and ₹50,000 for women. And fittings must be paid without question." He also spoke about "middleman exploitation" in commercial shoots. He was offered ₹35,000 for a 12-hour shoot for a global brand, but the amount was later increased to ₹80,000 after he publicly shared the offer online.

Disparity Dehumanization backstage Veteran beauty expert Elton J Fernandez, who has worked in the fashion and advertising industries for over two decades, said professional models are routinely dehumanized backstage. "Even those with 15-20 years of experience are treated like coat hangers," he told the outlet. "In contrast, film actors brought in as showstoppers are pampered and prioritized." He also highlighted a growing "dignity gap" between influencers and professional models.

Silence 'Influencers make lakhs for a single Instagram reel...' Fernandez added, "Influencers make lakhs for a single Instagram reel while a model is paid ₹10K to walk a show." He also revealed that makeup and hair artists like him receive just ₹4,000 for both hair and makeup per model. "Just one quality mascara costs ₹1,500. So, how are we expected to maintain quality with such meager pay?" He emphasized that the industry's mistreatment of talent isn't limited to wages but extends to silence enforced by fear.