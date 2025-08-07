Uttarakhand flash floods: TV actor Ashutosh Semwal has close call Entertainment Aug 07, 2025

TV actor Ashutosh Semwal, known for Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Sadda Haq - My Life My Choice 2, had a close call with the recent cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarakhand. The flash floods hit just a day after he left town.

Reflecting on his luck, he shared, "I'm thankful to God that I left Dharali just a day before the nightmare."