Next Article
Uttarakhand flash floods: TV actor Ashutosh Semwal has close call
TV actor Ashutosh Semwal, known for Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Sadda Haq - My Life My Choice 2, had a close call with the recent cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarakhand. The flash floods hit just a day after he left town.
Reflecting on his luck, he shared, "I'm thankful to God that I left Dharali just a day before the nightmare."
Semwal lauds Uttarakhand government's disaster response
Now in Dehradun with his family prepping for his November wedding, Semwal took a moment to appreciate the state government's quick disaster response and efforts to protect both people and nature.
Earlier this year, he got engaged to Manisha Bhatt—an arranged match set up by their families.