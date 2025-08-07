Shwetha Menon moves HC to quash 'obscene' films, ads FIR
Actor Shwetha Menon has asked the Kerala High Court to cancel an FIR that claims she acted in "obscene" films and ads.
The complaint, filed by activist Martin Menachery, points to her roles in movies like Rathinirvedam and Paleri Manikyam, plus a condom ad—alleging she did it for money.
All my films cleared by censors: Menon
Menon says the FIR is baseless and meant to harm her reputation. She highlights that all her films were cleared by censors and shown publicly years ago.
About the condom ad, she points out it was also approved for public viewing.
In her words: "I have a good reputation in society and have been implicated as an accused because of a mindless complaint."
FIR filed after she announced AMMA president bid
The timing stands out—this FIR came right after Menon announced she's running for president of Malayalam cinema's top artists' group (AMMA), with elections set for August 15.
Her petition questions why these old allegations are surfacing just as she enters the race.