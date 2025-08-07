Aamir denies involvement in 'Coolie's distribution amid 'War 2' tussle 

Aamir Khan 's team has denied rumors about his involvement in the distribution strategy for the upcoming Tamil film, Coolie . The movie features Khan in a cameo role. A spokesperson for Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) clarified on Thursday that neither Khan nor anyone from his team is associated with the film's distribution. "Mr. Khan has not made any calls to any exhibitor or distributor," they added.

Statement AKP is thrilled with 'Sitaare Zameen Par's YouTube success: Spokesperson The spokesperson further emphasized that Khan's cameo in Coolie was simply a gesture of his friendship with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and actor Rajinikanth. "Everyone at AKP, especially Aamir Khan, is thrilled with the success of Sitaare Zameen Par's YouTube release and is overjoyed with the response it has received," they added. Reports had suggested that Khan had personally called PVR-Inox head Ajay Bijli to secure prime slots for Coolie across India.

Goodwill gesture Khan's goodwill gesture toward Rajinikanth Industry insiders claimed that Khan personally contacted the head distributor, not only requesting prime slots for Coolie but also advocating for a marketing tie-up for the film in North India. "Aamir has no financial stake in Coolie. This wasn't expected," a source told Bollywood Hungama. The report also suggested that Khan's unexpected involvement, especially given his long-standing relationship with Bijli, has caused tension within the multiplex chain.