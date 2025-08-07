Next Article
How 'Saiyaara' writers used ChatGPT to fix ending
Saiyaara, the new film from Mohit Suri starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, almost didn't have a proper ending.
Co-writer Sankalp Sadanah shared that even with a finished script, they were stuck on how to wrap things up—until assistant Chetan Naidu turned to ChatGPT for ideas.
AI suggested tragic climax that matched Suri's vision
ChatGPT suggested a tragic ending where both leads die, which actually matched director Suri's darker vision for the story. Eventually, inspiration struck Sadanah in traffic and they landed on the final climax.
Despite these last-minute hurdles, Saiyaara has become a massive hit—crossing ₹500 crore worldwide and going viral with an AI-generated Kishore Kumar version of its title track.
Not bad for a film led by newcomers!