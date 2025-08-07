How 'Saiyaara' writers used ChatGPT to fix ending

AI suggested tragic climax that matched Suri's vision

ChatGPT suggested a tragic ending where both leads die, which actually matched director Suri's darker vision for the story. Eventually, inspiration struck Sadanah in traffic and they landed on the final climax.

Despite these last-minute hurdles, Saiyaara has become a massive hit—crossing ₹500 crore worldwide and going viral with an AI-generated Kishore Kumar version of its title track.

Not bad for a film led by newcomers!