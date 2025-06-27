Presenting India's highest team totals at Edgbaston in Tests

England and India have played some high-voltage Test matches at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham over the years. The venue has been a challenge for numerous visiting players. Despite the seam-friendly pitches and challenging conditions, several Indian batters have managed to leave a mark here. On this note, let's look at India's highest team totals at the iconic venue in Tests.

#1 416/10 in 2022 Centuries from Ravindra Jadeja (104) and Rishabh Pant (146) helped India post 416/10 while batting first in the 2022 Edgbaston Test. Notably, the visitors were reeling at 98/5 when the duo joined each other. They added 222 runs to power India. Despite their efforts, England won this high-scoring contest, having chased down 378 in the fourth innings. This remains their highest-successful chase in Tests.

#2 390/10 in 1986 India posted 390/10 while batting second in the 1986 Edgbaston match. Eight of India's top-nine batters scored 23 or more as Mohinder Amarnath (79) and Mohammad Azharuddin (64) were the ones to cross the 50-run mark. The visitors were also powered by four partnerships of 50 or more. The game, meanwhile, ended in a draw.