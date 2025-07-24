Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Spanish defender Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia. The deal is worth an initial fee of £13 million, with potential performance-related add-ons. The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract with an option of another year. The played joined his new teammates in Singapore after completing a medical examination in London. Here are further details.

Career highlights A look at Mosquera's career Mosquera, who was born to Colombian parents in Spain, joined Valencia at the age of 12. He has made 90 senior appearances for the club and scored one goal. He made 41 appearances in all competitions last season and 38 before that in 2023-24. 82 of his appearances have come in La Liga across 4 seasons. The young defender has also represented Spain U21s on 11 occasions, starting every game at this summer's U21 European Championship before their quarter-final exit against England.

Management comments Here is what Arsenal boss Arteta ha said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised Mosquera's experience and intelligence as a player. He said, "As a 21-year-old defender, Cristhian has already performed consistently well with significant experience in La Liga." Sporting director Andrea Berta also expressed excitement over the signing, calling Mosquera "a hugely talented young player" and one of the strongest young defenders in European football.

Twitter Post A new Gunner Building from the back.



Cristhian Mosquera is a Gunner ✍️ pic.twitter.com/ySYdBYXPY7 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 24, 2025