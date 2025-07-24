Arsenal sign Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera for £13m
What's the story
Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Spanish defender Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia. The deal is worth an initial fee of £13 million, with potential performance-related add-ons. The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract with an option of another year. The played joined his new teammates in Singapore after completing a medical examination in London. Here are further details.
Career highlights
A look at Mosquera's career
Mosquera, who was born to Colombian parents in Spain, joined Valencia at the age of 12. He has made 90 senior appearances for the club and scored one goal. He made 41 appearances in all competitions last season and 38 before that in 2023-24. 82 of his appearances have come in La Liga across 4 seasons. The young defender has also represented Spain U21s on 11 occasions, starting every game at this summer's U21 European Championship before their quarter-final exit against England.
Management comments
Here is what Arsenal boss Arteta ha said
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised Mosquera's experience and intelligence as a player. He said, "As a 21-year-old defender, Cristhian has already performed consistently well with significant experience in La Liga." Sporting director Andrea Berta also expressed excitement over the signing, calling Mosquera "a hugely talented young player" and one of the strongest young defenders in European football.
A new Gunner
Building from the back.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 24, 2025
Cristhian Mosquera is a Gunner ✍️
Window
Arsenal have been busy in the transfer window
Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres in a deal worth up to £63.8 million (€73.5 million). Meanwhile, Arsenal have also signed midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad for £51 million and Christian Norgaard from Brentford for £15 million. They also signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea for £5 million and Noni Madueke in a £52 million deal. And now, Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera has completed a move.