KL Rahul hammers ton against England Lions: Key stats
KL Rahul showed his presence with the bat for India A versus England Lions on Day 1 of the 2nd unofficial Test between the two sides.
Rahul, who is expected to open for Team India in their 5-match series against England, starting this month, opened for India A alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.
He has batted with a sense of purpose at the County Ground, Northampton.
Rahul makes his presence felt
India A lost Jaiswal and skipper Abhimanyu Eawaran to be reduced to 40/2 in the 11th over.
Thereafter, Rahul and Karun Nair added 86 runs for the 3rd wicket. Nair ended up with a 71-ball 40.
Dhruv Jurel came in next and supported Rahul as the two have added a century-plus stand for the 4th wicket.
Rahul completed his century in the 55th over.
19th century in First-Class cricket for Rahul
Rahul completed his ton off 151 balls. He hit 13 fours and a six enroute to his century.
As per ESPNcricinfo, this is Rahul's 19th century in First-Class cricket. He also owns 36 fifties.
He has surpassed 7,400-plus runs in the longest format.
Notably, 3,257 of his runs in FC cricket have come for India in Tests at 33.57 (100s: 8, 50s: 17).
Rahul owns over 650 runs for India A
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul has surpassed 650 runs for India A in FC cricket. Playing his 9th match (14 innings), he slammed his maiden ton. He also has 5 fifties for India A in this format.