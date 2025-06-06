Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka meet in French Open final: Preview
What's the story
Women's singles tennis world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will take on American Coco Gauff in the women's singles final of the French Open on Saturday.
This is a rematch of their 2023 US Open final, which Gauff won.
The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as both players are in top form and have different styles of play.
Pathway
Gauff's journey to the final and mindset
Gauff, who was 18 when she lost her first Grand Slam final at the 2022 French Open, has matured over the past three years.
She won her first major title at the 2023 US Open and has reached three consecutive finals on European clay, winning 16 of 18 matches.
Gauff is aware of Sabalenka's prowess but is ready to counter her aggressive style in today's match.
Strategy
Sabalenka's path to the final and head-to-head record
Sabalenka, who took the top spot from Swiatek last October, has a 40-6 record this season with three titles.
She has been working hard to improve her clay-court game and is ready to take on Gauff's speed and defense.
Despite their head-to-head record being tied at 5-5, Sabalenka has won three of their last four encounters, including the Madrid final in May.
Advantage
Gauff's experience in Grand Slam finals
Gauff, now 21, is more confident and relaxed going into this final.
She understands the importance of staying calm and focused during high-pressure situations.
Having already won a Grand Slam title, she knows what it takes to perform at her best on such occasions.
This experience could play a crucial role in Saturday's match against Sabalenka.
Matchup
Match-up details and more
The final will see Sabalenka's raw power against Gauff's agility and precision.
Although Sabalenka is known for her hard-hitting game, she has improved her clay-court skills over the years.
On the other hand, Gauff is one of the best movers on tour and has only dropped one set on her way to the final.
Their contrasting styles will make for an exciting match-up on Saturday.
Numbers
Sabalenka and Gauff's Grand Slam numbers
With a win over Swiatek in the semis, Sabalenka owns a 22-7 win-loss record at Roland Garros.
Overall, the three-time Grand Slam winner has raced to a win-loss record of 89-24 at majors.
Gauff now owns a 26-5 win-loss record at the French Open. Gauff has reached the final in Paris for the 2nd time.
Overall at Grand Slams, she has a 70-21 win-loss record. Gauff is a one-time Grand Slam winner.
