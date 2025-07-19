Mohammed Shami named in Bengal's probables for Duleep Trophy

Mohammed Shami , who has been out of action since IPL 2025, has been named in Bengal's extended list of 50 probables for the upcoming domestic season. The veteran pacer could make his competitive return in the Duleep Trophy , starting August 28. This First-Class tournament will be played in its original inter-zonal format and could be a perfect platform for Shami's comeback.

Career overview Last appearance for India Shami has played 64 Tests, 108 ODIs, and 25 T20Is for India. He last represented the national team in the Champions Trophy in early 2025. Despite being one of India's most expensive bowlers at the tournament with an economy rate of 5.68 per over, Shami managed to take nine wickets in five matches. His performance was on par with Varun Chakravarthy, who took nine wickets in three games during the same period.

IPL performance Shami's performance in IPL 2025 In the 2025 IPL season, Shami played for Sunrisers Hyderabad but had a disappointing run. He took just six wickets in nine bowling innings at an economy rate of 11.23 per over. This was after a long break due to ankle surgery and knee-related issues. His return to competitive cricket came in the 2024-25 domestic season after he last played for India in the ODI World Cup final in November 2023.

Team composition Probables list for Bengal The probables list for Bengal includes some of the most anticipated names in Indian cricket. Along with Shami, players like Abhimanyu Easwaran, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Abishek Porel have also been included. This strong line-up shows Bengal's commitment to field a competitive team in the upcoming domestic season.