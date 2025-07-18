Subaru debuts its smallest EV with rugged looks, 483km range
What's the story
Subaru has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the Uncharted. The new model is based on the Toyota C-HR but comes with distinct Subaru styling and chassis tuning. The Uncharted is a major step in Subaru's EV journey, being their first front-wheel drive car in the US market in years.
Specs
Uncharted comes in three variants
The Uncharted comes in three variants: Premium FWD, Sport AWD, and GT AWD. The Premium FWD variant packs a single electric motor that produces 221hp. Meanwhile, the Sport and GT models come with dual-motor all-wheel drive systems that deliver a combined output of 338hp. Subaru claims these models can accelerate from 0-97km/h in just five seconds.
Power
All variants are powered by a 74.4kWh battery pack
All variants of the Uncharted are powered by a 74.4kWh battery pack. Subaru estimates the Premium FWD variant can cover over 483km on a single charge, while the Sport and GT models can go up to 467km. The car comes with a Tesla-style NACS charging port as standard, supporting up to 150kW of charging for an efficient charge time of around half an hour from 10% to 80%.
Design
Off-road capabilities and tech features
The Uncharted boasts a unique chassis tune designed for off-pavement performance. All-wheel drive models get Subaru's X-Mode drive modes to optimize the car for lower-grip surfaces. The interior of the car is similar to that of the new Toyota C-HR, featuring a small 7-inch digital gage cluster and a large 14-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The Uncharted is Subaru's smallest EV, measuring around 177.6-inch in total.