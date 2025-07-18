Subaru debuts its smallest EV with rugged looks, 483km range

Subaru has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the Uncharted. The new model is based on the Toyota C-HR but comes with distinct Subaru styling and chassis tuning. The Uncharted is a major step in Subaru's EV journey, being their first front-wheel drive car in the US market in years.

Specs Uncharted comes in three variants The Uncharted comes in three variants: Premium FWD, Sport AWD, and GT AWD. The Premium FWD variant packs a single electric motor that produces 221hp. Meanwhile, the Sport and GT models come with dual-motor all-wheel drive systems that deliver a combined output of 338hp. Subaru claims these models can accelerate from 0-97km/h in just five seconds.

Power All variants are powered by a 74.4kWh battery pack All variants of the Uncharted are powered by a 74.4kWh battery pack. Subaru estimates the Premium FWD variant can cover over 483km on a single charge, while the Sport and GT models can go up to 467km. The car comes with a Tesla-style NACS charging port as standard, supporting up to 150kW of charging for an efficient charge time of around half an hour from 10% to 80%.