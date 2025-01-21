Hyundai has introduced two e-rickshaw concepts, the E3W and the E4W Concept at the show.

They flaunt a sleek, angular look with sharp lines, and a gloss-black front display that shows customizable greetings like "Namaste."

Inside, there are amenities such as sanitiser dispensers, adjustable fans, and umbrella holders. The E4W concept packs a four-dot steering wheel seen on Hyundai's range of electric vehicles.

We are not sure whether they will head to production.