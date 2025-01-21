Top concept cars revealed at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, India's premier automotive exhibition, is showcasing a range of innovative and futuristic vehicles.
The event features concept cars that give us a glimpse into the future of mobility, with an emphasis on electrification, sustainability, and autonomous technology.
Let's take a look at the top concept cars on display at this year's exhibition.
Concept #1
Hyundai E3W, E4W
Hyundai has introduced two e-rickshaw concepts, the E3W and the E4W Concept at the show.
They flaunt a sleek, angular look with sharp lines, and a gloss-black front display that shows customizable greetings like "Namaste."
Inside, there are amenities such as sanitiser dispensers, adjustable fans, and umbrella holders. The E4W concept packs a four-dot steering wheel seen on Hyundai's range of electric vehicles.
We are not sure whether they will head to production.
Concept #2
Tata Avinya
Tata Motors has unveiled the Avinya, a luxury EV inspired by catamaran design and based on JLR's architecture.
The vehicle is the future of the firm's premium EV portfolio, designed to accommodate a variety of body styles.
With a real-world range of over 500km and flexible drivetrain configurations, Avinya gives a glimpse of Tata Motors's vision for an upscale, tech-forward EV family.
Concept #3
SKODA Vision 7S
Another highlight of the expo is the SKODA Vision 7S. The seven-seater electric SUV boasts a rugged yet minimalist look, sustainable interiors, and a massive 89kWh battery for long journeys.
Built on the MEB platform, the vehicle flaunts SKODA's new 'Modern Solid' design language and an all-new logo.
With a 14.6-inch infotainment display and augmented reality heads-up display, it offers luxury with practicality.
Concept #4
Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV Concept
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Concept BEV is a futuristic, stylish EV concept co-engineered with Maruti Suzuki. It's built for urban practicality with fun driving capabilities.
The vehicle comes with a dual-screen setup, sunroof, sliding rear seats, ambient lighting, multiple airbags, 360-degree-view camera, and ADAS.
Ii is available with 49kWh and 61kWh battery options (FWD/AWD), and offers a range of up to 550km.
Concept #5
VinFast VF Wild
The VinFast VF Wild is Vietnam's boldest electric pick-up, ready to take you off-road.
The vehicle comes with an all-electric AWD and boasts a rugged look with a flexible load bed, targeting young eco-conscious customers.
Though interior and powertrain details are still under wraps, it is likely to come with a premium cabin and a big battery possibly with dual or quad motors.