How Suzuki's 10-year global tech strategy will impact industry, customers

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:39 pm Jul 17, 202403:39 pm

What's the story Suzuki has disclosed a decade-long technology strategy aimed at developing lightweight vehicles with smaller batteries, including electric models. The plan will be executed across various markets, including India. The Japanese automaker, which owns a 58.2% share in Maruti Suzuki, stressed that compact and light vehicles are key to lowering emissions, and resource consumption during production. The company stated that it will further evolve the lightweight and safe body 'HEARTECT,' and also work to lower energy consumption through weight reduction technology.

Engine innovation

Global distribution of advanced Z12E engine

In 2023, Suzuki announced the Z12E engine, a cutting-edge internal combustion mill, designed for superior efficiency and enhanced combustion performance. The company intends to distribute this engine worldwide, utilizing carbon-neutral fuels and advanced hybrid technologies to significantly cut energy usage.

Tech progress

Suzuki advances in software-defined vehicles

Suzuki is also making significant progress in the realm of software-defined vehicles (SDV). The company plans to launch the "SDV right," a cost-effective system that will improve vehicle value through optimized energy consumption. This system shall be designed for easy software updates, supporting both wired and over-the-air (OTA) methods, to ensure user-friendly operation.

Sustainability focus

Suzuki commits to fostering a circular economy

Suzuki's commitment extends beyond product development to promoting a circular economy, aiming to minimize energy consumption as well as resource usage. The company stated in its release that in the future, Suzuki will achieve minimal energy consumption with a circular economy, which is designed to save the total usage of resources by designing goods, that can be easily disassembled with recycling and reuse in mind.