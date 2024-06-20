In brief Simplifying... In brief India's 'Make in India' initiative, aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing, has unintentionally caused delays for ATM vendors, leading to a shortage of ATMs.

Banks are struggling with the procurement process through the GeM portal and are proposing a more flexible approach.

Additionally, the transition to lockable cassette mechanisms in ATMs, as ordered by the RBI, is proving challenging due to infrastructure issues, with only 30% of ATMs upgraded so far.

Indian banks face ATM shortage, seek RBI and government intervention

By Akash Pandey 02:00 pm Jun 20, 2024

What's the story Indian banks are facing a significant shortage of automated teller machines (ATMs), prompting appeals to the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to The Economic Times. In a recent meeting, bankers identified the limited capacity of ATM vendors as a major hurdle. They also voiced a more flexible approach to expedite the procurement process from the government's e-marketplace, known as the GeM portal.

'Make in India' initiative slows ATM production

The 'Make in India' initiative, which encourages domestic manufacturing across multiple sectors including ATM production, has inadvertently caused significant delays for ATM vendors. The policy guidelines introduced in FY20 have led to these vendors facing challenges in setting up operations within India. Industry insiders point to these guidelines as a main factor behind the current shortage of ATMs.

Banks propose flexible approach for ATM procurement

State-run banks are required to get ATMs through the GeM portal. Although this portal wants to streamline procurement and ensure transparency, it has become a hindrance for lenders. Not all ATM vendors are registered on this platform, leading to confusion over the process and guidelines. To address this issue, banks have proposed a more flexible approach where they can float independent requests for proposals (RFPs) for ATMs, provided all guidelines are adhered to.

RBI's directive impacts ATM operations

The ATM shortage is particularly impacting banks as they transition to lockable cassette mechanisms in ATMs, as per RBI directives. In 2023, RBI ordered banks to upgrade their ATMs with these mechanisms, allowing cassettes to be swapped during cash replenishment, in place of being filled directly at the machines. Notably, only 30% of implementation has been done in vendor-managed ATMs so far. This is due to poor infrastructure issues including vaulting arrangements.