Maruti Suzuki's e-Vitara electric SUV launching on September 3
Maruti Suzuki is finally stepping into the electric game with the e-Vitara, launching in India on September 3, 2025.
First seen as the eVX concept at Auto Expo 2023, this EV is Maruti's answer to rivals like Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and MG ZS EV.
Features and specs at a glance
The e-Vitara packs LED projector headlights, sleek 18-inch aerodynamically optimized alloy wheels, and a dual-screen dashboard with a 10.1-inch infotainment system.
You get to pick between two battery sizes—49kWh or 61kWh—offering up to 426km range and fast charging to 80% in just 45 minutes.
Safety-wise, it's got seven airbags and ADAS tech. Plus, you can choose front-wheel or all-wheel drive depending on your vibe.