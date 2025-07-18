Maruti Suzuki's e-Vitara electric SUV launching on September 3

Features and specs at a glance

The e-Vitara packs LED projector headlights, sleek 18-inch aerodynamically optimized alloy wheels, and a dual-screen dashboard with a 10.1-inch infotainment system.

You get to pick between two battery sizes—49kWh or 61kWh—offering up to 426km range and fast charging to 80% in just 45 minutes.

Safety-wise, it's got seven airbags and ADAS tech. Plus, you can choose front-wheel or all-wheel drive depending on your vibe.