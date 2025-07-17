Uber to deploy 20,000 robotaxis over 6 years
Uber is making a major move back into self-driving tech, teaming up with Lucid Motors and Nuro to launch 20,000 robotaxis over six years.
After stepping back from autonomous vehicles in 2018, Uber is now testing Lucid's Gravity SUVs powered by Nuro's Level 4 autonomy software—starting with trials in Las Vegas at Nuro's proving grounds.
Lucid Gravity SUVs will be available through Uber app
Uber is putting $300 million into Lucid Motors and hundreds of millions more into Nuro.
The plan? Lucid Gravity SUVs with built-in Nuro tech will be available only through the Uber app.
The first rides are expected to roll out in a major US city by next year.
Uber could pull ahead in driverless car race
With Waymo already running robotaxis and Tesla still waiting for full approval, this partnership gives Uber a real shot at catching up—or even pulling ahead—in the driverless car race.
For riders, that could mean safer, smarter trips without needing a human behind the wheel.
