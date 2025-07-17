Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe set for August launch
Mercedes-Benz is bringing the AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe to India this August.
It's a sportier, more powerful sibling to the CLE 300 Cabriolet, designed for those who want both luxury and serious performance in their daily drive.
Performance, looks, and luxury—everything you'd expect from an AMG
Under the hood, you get a 3.0L twin-turbo inline-six with mild-hybrid tech—delivering 449hp and up to 600Nm of torque with overboost.
It rockets from 0-100km/h in just 4.2 seconds, and can hit up to 270km/h if you opt for the AMG Performance Package.
Looks-wise, it stands out with a bold Panamericana grille, flared fenders, quad exhausts, and an all-black AMG interior loaded with digital displays.
Price expected to be around ₹2 crore
Expected at around ₹2 crore (ex-showroom), the CLE 53 Coupe takes on rivals like the BMW M2 (₹1.03 crore).
While it's pricier, you're getting that signature Mercedes blend of cutting-edge tech, comfort, and unmistakable road presence—perfect if you want your next car to turn heads as much as corners.