Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe set for August launch

Performance, looks, and luxury—everything you'd expect from an AMG

Under the hood, you get a 3.0L twin-turbo inline-six with mild-hybrid tech—delivering 449hp and up to 600Nm of torque with overboost.

It rockets from 0-100km/h in just 4.2 seconds, and can hit up to 270km/h if you opt for the AMG Performance Package.

Looks-wise, it stands out with a bold Panamericana grille, flared fenders, quad exhausts, and an all-black AMG interior loaded with digital displays.