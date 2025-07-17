Oben Electric's Rorr EZ bike is now on Amazon
Oben Electric, a Bengaluru-based startup, just launched its Rorr EZ electric motorcycle straight on Amazon India—making it super simple for young, digital-first buyers to get their hands on an EV.
Founded in 2020 and already holding more than 25 patents, Oben is all about building tough, heat-resistant bikes made for Indian roads.
Rorr EZ available in 2 battery options
The Rorr EZ comes in two battery options: a 3.4kWh model at ₹1,19,999 and a 4.4kWh version at ₹1,29,999 (after discounts).
Expect up to 175km range and speeds up to 95km/h; it even goes from 0-40km/h in just over three seconds.
Features like GPS geo-fencing and theft alerts are included, plus four color choices.
Looking ahead, Oben plans to open over 150 showrooms across more than 50 cities by the end of the fiscal year—each with its own service center—to make EVs even more accessible nationwide.