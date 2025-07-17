Oben Electric's Rorr EZ bike is now on Amazon

Rorr EZ available in 2 battery options

The Rorr EZ comes in two battery options: a 3.4kWh model at ₹1,19,999 and a 4.4kWh version at ₹1,29,999 (after discounts).

Expect up to 175km range and speeds up to 95km/h; it even goes from 0-40km/h in just over three seconds.

Features like GPS geo-fencing and theft alerts are included, plus four color choices.

Looking ahead, Oben plans to open over 150 showrooms across more than 50 cities by the end of the fiscal year—each with its own service center—to make EVs even more accessible nationwide.