How financing innovations are changing India's electric commercial vehicle scene
India's electric commercial vehicle scene is changing fast, thanks to startups rolling out creative financing options.
Think battery subscriptions, flexible EMIs that adjust with usage, and partnerships that help even those without a credit history get loans.
These moves are helping small operators and everyday drivers finally get behind the wheel of an EV.
Instead of paying a huge amount upfront, battery subscription plans let you pay as you go.
Flexible EMIs mean your payments match how much you actually use your vehicle—a big win for drivers with unpredictable incomes.
Plus, with NBFCs jumping in through first-loss guarantee deals, even folks with no formal credit can access financing.
All this is making EV ownership easier and speeding up adoption across India.