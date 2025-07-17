Bajaj pulls the plug on Pulsar N150: Why?
Bajaj Auto has discontinued the Pulsar N150 less than two years after its launch.
The bike has vanished from Bajaj's website, signaling a clear shift in strategy as the company doubles down on models that resonate with buyers in India's crowded 150cc motorcycle scene.
Pulsar N150 was only slightly cheaper than N160
The N150 came with a 149.68cc engine, single-channel ABS, and digital display, but was only slightly cheaper than the better-equipped Pulsar N160.
Despite being pitched as a sportier alternative to the classic Pulsar 150, it struggled to find fans—dealers say sales fizzled out months ago.
Bajaj's new strategy is all about giving people what they want
With the N150 gone, Bajaj is focusing on what works: keeping the classic Pulsar 150 for budget riders and pushing the feature-packed N160 for those who want more.
It's all about giving people what they actually want—and making sure every model earns its place.