Bajaj pulls the plug on Pulsar N150: Why?

The N150 came with a 149.68cc engine, single-channel ABS, and digital display, but was only slightly cheaper than the better-equipped Pulsar N160. Despite being pitched as a sportier alternative to the classic Pulsar 150, it struggled to find fans—dealers say sales fizzled out months ago.

Bajaj's new strategy is all about giving people what they want

With the N150 gone, Bajaj is focusing on what works: keeping the classic Pulsar 150 for budget riders and pushing the feature-packed N160 for those who want more.

It's all about giving people what they actually want—and making sure every model earns its place.