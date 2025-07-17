Keeway's new RR 300 is a K 300 R reboot Auto Jul 17, 2025

Keeway just dropped the RR 300 in India at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

It's basically a refreshed K 300 R, now available in White, Black, and Red.

You can grab one from Benelli or Keeway dealerships, with deliveries starting by the end of July.