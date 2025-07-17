Next Article
Keeway's new RR 300 is a K 300 R reboot
Keeway just dropped the RR 300 in India at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
It's basically a refreshed K 300 R, now available in White, Black, and Red.
You can grab one from Benelli or Keeway dealerships, with deliveries starting by the end of July.
Same engine, performance, and features
The RR 300 packs a 292cc liquid-cooled engine putting out 27hp and 25Nm of torque.
You get a six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch for smoother rides, upside-down front forks, rear monoshock suspension, disk brakes with dual-channel ABS, and digital instruments.
Top speed? A solid 139km/h.
Benelli's K 300 R vs Keeway's RR 300
With most of the same features—including USD forks and dual-channel ABS—the RR 300 is looking like a sweet deal for anyone eyeing an entry-level sports bike without breaking the bank.