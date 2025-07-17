BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe debuts in India

Coupe-style design, premium interior, turbo engine

You still get that coupe-style roofline, but now there's a bit more ground clearance (19mm higher) without losing its low-slung look.

Inside feels pretty premium with soft-touch materials, a panoramic sunroof, and dual screens—one for your speed and stats, another for all your apps (yep, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are here).

Under the hood is a turbo-petrol engine paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Safety-wise: seven airbags, parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and driver-assist tech round out the package for peace of mind on the road.