Range Rover unveils Velar Autobiography in India

Land Rover just dropped the Velar Autobiography in India, priced at ₹89.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant is all about luxury, tech upgrades, and sleek design—perfect if you want your SUV to stand out and feel premium.

Choice of petrol or diesel engine You get a choice between a punchy 246.6hp petrol engine or a 201hp mild-hybrid diesel.

The exterior shows off Pixel LED headlights, flush door handles, a floating roof, stylish 20-inch alloys, and cool copper accents for that extra flair.

Packed with luxury features and tech Step inside for serious comfort: think sliding panoramic roof, plush Windsor leather massage seats (yes—massage!), four-zone climate control, ambient lighting you can tweak to your mood, power-recline rear seats, and crisp Meridian 3D surround sound.

It's loaded with driver-assist tech like Terrain Response 2 and a 3D surround camera too.