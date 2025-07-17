Next Article
MG M9 electric MPV launch set for July 21
MG Motor India is gearing up to reveal the price of its new all-electric M9 MPV on July 21, 2025, with bookings already open.
First seen at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the M9 is basically a rebranded MG Mifa 9 and will be available through MG's new Select dealerships.
M9 MPV gets a plush, spacious cabin
The M9 rocks a bold, boxy look with power-sliding rear doors and roomy three-row seating for seven.
Inside, you get luxe touches like ventilated ottoman seats with massage, dual sunroofs, rear entertainment screens, and three-zone climate control.
It packs a punch too—a 90kWh battery powers a single electric motor (245hp/350Nm) and delivers up to 430km range on one charge.