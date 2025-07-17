MG M9 electric MPV launch set for July 21 Auto Jul 17, 2025

MG Motor India is gearing up to reveal the price of its new all-electric M9 MPV on July 21, 2025, with bookings already open.

First seen at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the M9 is basically a rebranded MG Mifa 9 and will be available through MG's new Select dealerships.