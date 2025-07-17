Tesla Model Y: Bookings open, test drives awaited Auto Jul 17, 2025

Tesla has officially rolled out the Model Y in India, kicking things off at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings are live now, and if you're thinking about getting one, deliveries start this September 2025.

The launch was marked by the opening of Tesla's first Indian showroom at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, where folks got a look at the Model Y in white, red, and black.