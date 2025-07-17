Tesla Model Y: Bookings open, test drives awaited
Tesla has officially rolled out the Model Y in India, kicking things off at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
Bookings are live now, and if you're thinking about getting one, deliveries start this September 2025.
The launch was marked by the opening of Tesla's first Indian showroom at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, where folks got a look at the Model Y in white, red, and black.
Two variants on offer, FSD unavailable
You can pick between two versions: Long Range RWD (574km range) for ₹59.89 lakh or Long Range AWD (527km range) for ₹67.89 lakh.
While Full Self-Driving isn't ready for Indian roads just yet, that hasn't stopped fans from showing interest.
Test drives will roll out once everything's set up and there's enough demand.
The Mumbai showroom drew a big crowd and plenty of buzz online—looks like Tesla is making a splash with its India debut!