Tesla Model Y debuts in India: Key features and details
Tesla has finally arrived in India, kicking things off with the launch of its Model Y SUV on July 15, 2023.
The first showroom just opened in Mumbai, and buyers can pick between two versions: Standard RWD (₹59.89 lakh) and Long Range RWD (₹67.89 lakh).
Prices are on the higher side since these cars are fully imported.
Tesla sets up Supercharger stations across Mumbai and Delhi-NCR
Both variants pack some serious range—500km for the Standard and 622km for the Long Range—with a top speed of 201km/h.
The Model Y comes loaded with Tesla's Autopilot features like Traffic-Aware Cruise Control to make driving easier and safer. While Full Self-Driving (Supervised) isn't available yet, it's coming soon.
Plus, Tesla is setting up fast-charging Supercharger stations across Mumbai and Delhi-NCR to make EV life smoother for everyone.
This launch marks a big step for Tesla as it gears up to tap into India's growing electric car scene.