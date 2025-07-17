Next Article
Battery loans: Fueling India's EV market
India's electric commercial vehicle scene is changing fast, thanks to creative financing options.
Startups and financiers are rolling out battery subscriptions, flexible EMIs, and risk-sharing partnerships—especially for small operators and drivers without formal credit scores.
The goal? To make EVs a real option for more people.
Breaking down the new financing options
Battery subscription plans let you pay only for what you use, so you don't get hit with huge upfront costs.
Flexible EMIs adjust based on how much you drive—helpful if your income isn't steady.
VidyutTech splits the cost of the chassis and battery, while Mufin Green Finance focuses on battery-only loans.
These moves are opening up EV ownership to folks who were left out before.