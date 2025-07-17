Next Article
Porsche hits milestone with millionth Macan
Porsche just rolled out its millionth Macan at the Leipzig plant, marking a big moment for the brand.
The milestone car—a Frozen Blue Metallic Macan 4 Electric—went to a customer in Germany.
Since debuting in 2013, the Macan has been Porsche's top seller, even outpacing the bigger Cayenne.
60% of global Macan sales are EVs
This milestone isn't just about numbers—it shows how serious Porsche is about going electric.
Now, 60% of global Macan sales are EVs, with the Macan Electric leading that charge.
Gas-powered versions are being phased out in Europe but still sold in places like the US.
Even with all this success, Porsche's production is still small compared to giants like Toyota, which topped 10 million sales last year.