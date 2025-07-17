Porsche hits milestone with millionth Macan

60% of global Macan sales are EVs

This milestone isn't just about numbers—it shows how serious Porsche is about going electric.

Now, 60% of global Macan sales are EVs, with the Macan Electric leading that charge.

Gas-powered versions are being phased out in Europe but still sold in places like the US.

Even with all this success, Porsche's production is still small compared to giants like Toyota, which topped 10 million sales last year.