Mercedes-Benz integrates Microsoft Teams in-car camera

Mercedes-Benz just made it possible to join Microsoft Teams video calls while driving, starting with the new CLA model running MB.OS. For safety, drivers can't see the video stream or shared content while on the move—but you'll still be part of the call.

You can join Teams video calls on the move The updated app adds a "Next Meetings" dashboard, quick contact access, voice-controlled messaging, and calendar sync.

Even though you can't view your own feed while driving, others in the meeting can still see you.

The ride can be your rolling office With Microsoft Intune and 365 Copilot built into MB.OS, you get secure logins and voice help for tasks like summarizing emails or checking notes—basically turning your ride into a rolling office.