GMC Hummer EV surpasses Tesla Cybertruck in Q2 sales

Rivian and Tesla lose ground to GMC

The electric truck scene is seeing big changes. The Cybertruck was a star last year with nearly 17,000 sales in Q3 2024 but has lost momentum since then.

Rivian's R1T also saw sales cut almost in half year-over-year.

Interestingly, even though the Hummer EV is more expensive than the Cybertruck, it still managed to gain ground and attract more buyers.