GMC Hummer EV surpasses Tesla Cybertruck in Q2 sales
GMC's Hummer EV has just edged out the Tesla Cybertruck in Q2 2025, selling 4,508 units to Tesla's 4,306.
Ford's F-150 Lightning still leads the pack with 5,842 trucks sold, even though its numbers dropped from earlier this year.
Rivian and Tesla lose ground to GMC
The electric truck scene is seeing big changes. The Cybertruck was a star last year with nearly 17,000 sales in Q3 2024 but has lost momentum since then.
Rivian's R1T also saw sales cut almost in half year-over-year.
Interestingly, even though the Hummer EV is more expensive than the Cybertruck, it still managed to gain ground and attract more buyers.
Cybertruck's demand drops off
Tesla's Texas plant is now dealing with extra capacity as demand for the Cybertruck drops off. The company had aimed for much higher production but couldn't reach those numbers.
It appears that buyers may be leaning toward brands and models they trust for reliability and proven design—giving GMC and Ford an edge as electric pickups become more mainstream.