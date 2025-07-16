2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 debuts at ₹2.39 lakh
TVS just dropped the 2025 Apache RTR 310 worldwide, starting at ₹2.39 lakh.
The new model brings fresh fuel tank graphics and launch control as part of the Dynamic Pro Kit, all while sticking to BS VI norms.
It's designed for riders who want solid performance without breaking the bank, taking on rivals like KTM's 390 Duke and BMW's G 310 R in the streetfighter scene.
Dynamic Pro Kit adds launch control
You still get that punchy 312cc engine with 35.1hp in Sport and SuperMoto modes, plus a stable hybrid trellis-aluminum frame.
Cruise control and drag torque control come standard; higher trims add a quickshifter for smoother gear changes.
The top Dynamic Pro Kit (₹2.85 lakh) throws in keyless ride and cornering ABS.
There are multiple trims—including Base (₹2.40 lakh) and Top (₹2.57 lakh)—and color options like Fiery Red or Sepang Blue to match your vibe.