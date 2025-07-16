2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 debuts at ₹2.39 lakh Auto Jul 16, 2025

TVS just dropped the 2025 Apache RTR 310 worldwide, starting at ₹2.39 lakh.

The new model brings fresh fuel tank graphics and launch control as part of the Dynamic Pro Kit, all while sticking to BS VI norms.

It's designed for riders who want solid performance without breaking the bank, taking on rivals like KTM's 390 Duke and BMW's G 310 R in the streetfighter scene.