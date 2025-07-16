Next Article
Insurers compete for Tesla partnership amid EV surge
Tesla is getting ready to roll out its electric cars in India and is chatting with insurers like Acko (their current favorite), Bajaj Allianz, and ICICI Lombard to offer coverage for new buyers.
These partnerships would make it easier for future Tesla owners to get insurance sorted right from the start.
Tesla just launched the Model Y in India
Talks are still early—Tesla's Hong Kong and Singapore teams are leading discussions, but they'll need an Indian insurance license before anything goes live (which could take a few months).
Meanwhile, Tesla just launched the Model Y here at ₹59.89 lakh, imported from Shanghai. You can pick between two variants and customize your ride online.
First deliveries are set for late 2025 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram.