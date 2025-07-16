Insurers compete for Tesla partnership amid EV surge

Tesla just launched the Model Y in India

Talks are still early—Tesla's Hong Kong and Singapore teams are leading discussions, but they'll need an Indian insurance license before anything goes live (which could take a few months).

Meanwhile, Tesla just launched the Model Y here at ₹59.89 lakh, imported from Shanghai. You can pick between two variants and customize your ride online.

First deliveries are set for late 2025 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram.