Tesla launches V4 Superchargers in Mumbai & Delhi Auto Jul 16, 2025

Tesla has finally rolled into India with the launch of its Model Y electric SUV. Available in Standard (₹59.89 lakh) and Long Range (₹67.89 lakh) versions, it's Tesla's first official offering here.

The company is also setting up fast V4 Supercharger stations in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR to make charging less of a hassle.