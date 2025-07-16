Tesla launches V4 Superchargers in Mumbai & Delhi
Tesla has finally rolled into India with the launch of its Model Y electric SUV. Available in Standard (₹59.89 lakh) and Long Range (₹67.89 lakh) versions, it's Tesla's first official offering here.
The company is also setting up fast V4 Supercharger stations in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR to make charging less of a hassle.
Two versions with impressive range on offer
The Standard Model Y offers about 500km range and goes 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds; the Long Range bumps that up to 622km and does the sprint slightly quicker at 5.6 seconds.
Both come with five seats and CCS Type 2 charging—pretty practical for city life or road trips.
Tesla's pricing puts it in a different league
With its premium price tag, the Model Y competes with EVs like Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6—but most local options are cheaper right now.
Tesla isn't going local on pricing yet, so this one's for those who want that global badge (and don't mind paying extra).