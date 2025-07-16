Stellantis halts hydrogen fuel cell development

Stellantis's COO Jean-Philippe Imparato called hydrogen "a niche segment with no prospects of mid-term economic sustainability." So now, they're putting their energy into electric and hybrid vehicles to meet new emissions rules and what customers actually want. Jobs at their plants won't be affected.

Stellantis is talking to Symbio about the situation

The company is talking things through with Symbio—a French fuel cell maker they partly own—to figure out what this means for everyone involved.

This move highlights how tough it is for hydrogen tech right now, as more automakers shift toward electric options that are ready for today's roads.