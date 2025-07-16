Indian firm unveils unique moto-style e-cycle Auto Jul 16, 2025

EMotorad just dropped the Ranger, an e-cycle with motorcycle vibes but none of the license or fuel hassles.

Priced at ₹55,999, you can grab it from EMotorad stores or online on Amazon and Flipkart.

It's designed to give you that moto thrill in a much simpler (and wallet-friendly) way.