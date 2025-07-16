Next Article
Indian firm unveils unique moto-style e-cycle
EMotorad just dropped the Ranger, an e-cycle with motorcycle vibes but none of the license or fuel hassles.
Priced at ₹55,999, you can grab it from EMotorad stores or online on Amazon and Flipkart.
It's designed to give you that moto thrill in a much simpler (and wallet-friendly) way.
Ranger offers up to 75km range on pedal assist
The Ranger packs a sturdy steel frame, chunky 20-inch fat tires for all kinds of roads, and a comfy double-crown suspension.
You get up to 75km range on pedal assist (60km on throttle), plus handy features like a digital display and Shimano 7-speed gears.
It fits riders over 5'4," supports up to 110kg, and comes with a reassuring 5-year frame warranty—making it a practical yet stylish pick for everyday rides.