Jeep unveils Compass, Meridian Trail Editions in India
Jeep just rolled out new Trail Editions for its Compass and Meridian SUVs, starting at ₹25.41 lakh and ₹31.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
These versions come with fresh design tweaks and extra features, making them stand out from the regular models.
Design tweaks and feature upgrades for the Trail Editions
The Compass Trail Edition gets a matte black grille, bold decals, red accents, 18-inch dual-tone alloys, and black leatherette seats with Ignite Red dashboard trim.
The Meridian Trail Edition adds a glossy black roof, signature hood decal, Neutral Grey highlights, and a sleek Piano Black console.
'Jeep Trust' program adds more value to your purchase
Both editions come bundled with Jeep's 'Jeep Trust' program—think three years of free maintenance (AMC), an extended warranty for the Compass (five years), plus a ₹20k cash benefit on the Compass.
It's all about more value for your money if you're eyeing these special SUVs.