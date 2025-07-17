By the numbers: Who won most matches on grass (2025)?

The Wimbledon final on July 13 brought an end to the 2025 grass-court season (Men's singles). Italian ace Jannik Sinner beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to lift the prestigious trophy. He won the epic men's singles final 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court. However, neither Sinner nor Alcaraz topped the list of match-wins in the 2025 grass-court season. Here are the stats.

Fritz Who topped the chart? American star Taylor Fritz won the most matches on grass in 2025. He finished with a 13-2 record. Moreover, Fritz is the only man to have won multiple titles on grass this season. He first won in Stuttgart after beating Alexander Zverev in the final. His next title came in Eastbourne later that month. Notably, Fritz was defeated by Alcaraz in the Wimbledon semi-final.

Information Notable feats of Fritz As per Opta, Fritz became the first American to reach three ATP semi-finals on grass in a calendar year. He was also the first American man to reach the Wimbledon semi-final since John Isner in 2018.

Alcaraz Only other man with 10-plus wins Alcaraz won the Queen' Club Championships prior to Wimbledon, defeating Jiri Lehecka in the final. The Spaniard, who won the 2025 French Open, lived up to the billing at Wimbledon too. However, he was defeated by Sinner in the final. This was Alcaraz's only grass-court defeat of the season. Notably, he is the only other man with 10-plus wins on grass (11-1) in 2025.