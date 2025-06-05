What's the story

A 40-year-old man from Hisar, Haryana, has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly raping children and creating child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The accused, identified as Somnath, had been unable to walk since birth and is unmarried, per TOI.

He was apprehended on Tuesday after a CBI raid at his residence, where incriminating gadgets were recovered.