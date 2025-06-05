Disabled man raped kids, sold videos to porn websites: CBI
What's the story
A 40-year-old man from Hisar, Haryana, has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly raping children and creating child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
The accused, identified as Somnath, had been unable to walk since birth and is unmarried, per TOI.
He was apprehended on Tuesday after a CBI raid at his residence, where incriminating gadgets were recovered.
Investigation details
How the case was registered
The case against Somnath was registered on May 29 after the CBI examined videos and images on Interpol's International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database.
This intelligence-sharing platform allows investigators to exchange information on child sexual abuse cases across 70 countries, including India.
The CBI detected CSAM images and videos from the ICSE database, which were also linked with Google's cyber tipline reporting on child sexual exploitation.
Detection method
Arrest made 3 months after operation 'Hawk' was launched
The CBI said it independently detected the child sexual abuse, as neither the victims nor their families reported the incidents to any law enforcement agency.
The analysis of CSAM images and videos using cyber forensic tools revealed multiple victims of sexual assault by Somnath.
This led to his arrest three months after the CBI launched Operation "Hawk" in March to dismantle cybercrime networks involved in online child sexual exploitation with international linkages.
Modus operandi
He threatened the victims after recording videos
Reportedly, Somnath used to run a Common Service Centre (CSC) where he lured children with treats.
He would then commit crimes inside the shop, recording them and using the recordings to threaten the victims.
The Hindustan Times quoted a senior police official from Hansi as saying, "After recording videos, he saved the videos in his mail and some of the videos were sold to some porn sites."