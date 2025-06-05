What's the story

The Madras High Court recently ruled that while same-sex marriages have yet to be legalized in India, people from the LGBTQIA+ community can still form families.

A bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan said, "Marriage is not the sole mode to find a family," adding that the concept of a "chosen family" is recognized within LGBTQIA+ jurisprudence.

The court was hearing a case involving a lesbian couple forcibly separated by one partner's (detenue/detainee) family.