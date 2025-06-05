What's the story

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the stampede that marred the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebration event in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The court has issued a notice to the state government, seeking a detailed status report on the incident by Tuesday.

At least 11 people died and 47 were injured in the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL 2025 victory celebrations.