How to obtain a duplicate PAN card
In India, a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is an indispensable document for any financial transaction or tax-related work.
Losing or misplacing your PAN card can be an inconvenience, but getting a duplicate is a cakewalk.
Here are some efficient ways to get your hands on a duplicate PAN card so you can carry on with your financial activities uninterrupted.
Digital Route
Online application process
Applying online for a duplicate PAN card is one of the most convenient methods.
One needs to visit the official website of either NSDL or UTIITSL.
After selecting the option for reprinting/issuing a duplicate PAN card, applicants have to fill out the required form with accurate details and submit it with necessary documents.
The online process generally entails paying a nominal fee digitally.
Physical submission
Offline application method
For those who like to go the old-school way, you can apply offline too.
Applicants must download and fill Form 49A from the official websites of NSDL or UTIITSL.
Once filled, the form should be submitted at any TIN facilitation center, with supporting documents like identity proof, address proof, etc.
You may need to pay a processing fee in cash at the time of submission.
Monitoring progress
Tracking application status
After applying for a duplicate PAN card, it is essential to track its status to receive it on time.
Both NSDL and UTIITSL offer tracking facilities on their respective websites. Applicants can enter their acknowledgment number to check the progress of their application.
Regular monitoring makes it easier to catch any problems at an early stage so that they can be resolved quickly.
Delivery details
Receiving your duplicate card
Once your application for a duplicate PAN card is processed successfully, it will be sent through post to the address provided at the time of applying.
Generally, delivery within India takes about 15 days, but this can vary from recipient's location to the efficiency of postal services.
Applicants should ensure the registered address is accurate to avoid any delays in receiving the duplicate PAN card.