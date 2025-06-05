What's the story

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to law student Sharmistha Panoli, who was arrested for allegedly posting a communally charged video linked to Operation Sindoor.

Earlier, the court had rejected her plea and advised her that freedom of speech doesn't allow hurting others' religious sentiments.

The court directed Panoli to furnish a ₹10,000 bail bond and also ordered police protection against any threats she might face due to her posts.