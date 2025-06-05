After Bengaluru stampede, Karnataka to formulate SOP for mega events
What's the story
The Karnataka government has decided to formulate a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for mega events and celebrations in light of the tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
The incident, which occurred during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebration, claimed 11 lives and left over 56 injured.
Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the decision on Thursday, saying strict measures will be taken to identify lapses that led to the tragedy.
Government's response
Aim is to prevent such incidents in future: Parameshwara
Parameshwara said, "Aimed at preventing such incidents, the government, the home department will formulate a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). We will give instructions that from now on any mega events, meetings and celebrations should be held within the framework of the directions issued by the police department."
"Such deaths shouldn't happen...many of them were youngsters in 20-25 years of age. They came happily to celebrate, they wouldn't have expected to lose their lives," he added.
Inquiry details
CM orders magisterial inquiry into incident
The home minister revealed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, which will be led by the Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner.
"If any lapses are found, strict action will be taken against whoever is responsible," he said.
Parmeshwara had earlier said that around eight lakh people turned up at the stadium, way more than they were expecting.
Attendance details
Around 8 lakh people turned up for event
"We estimated that 1 lakh people were outside Vidhan Soudha and 25,000 outside the stadium. We did not expect that 2.5 lakh people would come. 8.70 lakh Metro tickets were sold. Assuming most were cricket fans, 8 lakh people showed up," he said.
He added that there has never been a crowd this large for cricket before.
"It would have been a record had it gone well."
The stampede victims were all under 40, including a 13-year-old girl.
CM
No one expected such a huge crowd: CM
"No one expected such a huge crowd," Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday, blaming the "unexpected turnout" and "short notice" for the chaos.
When asked about the government's rush in holding the felicitation, Siddaramaiah stated that the KSCA organized the event.
But now, a letter dated June 3 has surfaced, contradicting the government's claim that the event was arranged last minute.
The letter shows that the KSCA had requested prior permission to hold the felicitation ceremony on the steps of Vidhana Soudha.