What's the story

The Karnataka government has decided to formulate a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for mega events and celebrations in light of the tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebration, claimed 11 lives and left over 56 injured.

Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the decision on Thursday, saying strict measures will be taken to identify lapses that led to the tragedy.