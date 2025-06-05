BSF jawan abducted by Bangladeshis, released after few hours
What's the story
A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was reportedly abducted by Bangladeshi nationals in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Wednesday.
The incident occurred near Chandni Chowk, close to the BSF camp in Sutiar, Nurpur.
Per PTI, the jawan was trying to prevent an infiltration attempt from Bangladesh near Kathalia village when he was allegedly taken away by miscreants from Bangladesh's Chapai Nawabganj district.
Release details
'Jawan is now with us and doing fine'
The jawan was held captive for a few hours before being released after the BSF raised the issue with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), PTI reported.
A senior BSF official of the South Bengal Frontier told PTI, "He was abducted by Bangladeshi nationals and was held captive, but was released within a couple of hours after we flagged the issue with BGB. The jawan is now with us and doing fine."
Ongoing probe
Viral video shows jawan tied to banana tree
The BSF jawan was handed over to Indian authorities after a flag meeting between the two border forces.
A viral video allegedly showed the jawan tied to a banana tree in a remote area across the border for nearly four hours; however, the video has not been verified.
An investigation is underway to ascertain the details of the incident.
Twitter Post
Video shows jawan tied to banana tree
An Indian BSF soldier was tied to a banana tree by locals in Chapainawabganj after illegally crossing into Bangladesh to abduct a cattle herder.— Babar Honey (@BabarHoneyX) June 4, 2025
This is a common pattern in India's border killings of innocents, where BSF often abducts and returns bodies claiming crossfire. pic.twitter.com/k3Mgy6eFXf