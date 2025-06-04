What's the story

A mass shooting in Toronto's Lawrence Heights neighborhood left one person dead and at least five others injured on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred around 8:40pm near Flemington Road and Zachary Court, close to Yorkdale Mall.

The victims were taken to local trauma centers with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to critical.

The deceased has been identified as a male, and the others who were injured were between the ages of 18 and 40.