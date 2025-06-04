One dead, 5 injured in mass shooting in Toronto
A mass shooting in Toronto's Lawrence Heights neighborhood left one person dead and at least five others injured on Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred around 8:40pm near Flemington Road and Zachary Court, close to Yorkdale Mall.
The victims were taken to local trauma centers with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to critical.
The deceased has been identified as a male, and the others who were injured were between the ages of 18 and 40.
Official response
Mayor Olivia Chow reacts to shooting
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was quick to react to the incident, saying she was "disturbed by news of the shootings in the Lawrence Heights area."
She thanked first responders for their efforts at what she described as a "very busy and challenging scene."
Police, however, have not released details about any suspects.
Ongoing investigation
Police set up command post near scene of shooting
The Toronto Police have set up a command post near Ranee Avenue and Flemington Road as they continue their investigation.
Talking to Toronto Star, eyewitnesses Cinny Chan and Cyrus Wong said they were relaxing in their nearby condo when they suddenly heard gunfire.
"I could hear maybe 10 to 12 sounds of bom-bom-bom," Wong said. "I thought maybe it was fireworks."
As they looked over the balcony, they noticed a man, his hand wrapped, attempting to wave down a car.
