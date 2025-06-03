What's the story

Germany, once Europe's economic powerhouse, is now grappling with crumbling infrastructure.

The Ringbahnbrücke in Berlin was closed unexpectedly in March, resulting in a massive diversion of the 100,000 vehicles that used it every day.

In Dresden, the Carola Bridge collapsed last September just minutes after a tram had passed over it.

The Guardian reported that experts estimate that around 4,000 autobahn bridges and 12,000 other road bridges need urgent repairs or replacements across the country.